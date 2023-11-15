Meeting to discuss Oilton police force rescheduled to Friday

OILTON, Okla. — A City Council meeting discussing the status of the police force and police chief was not held Tuesday night.

We were told the change happened this morning due to a misprint on the agenda. It was supposed to involve the action of hiring a new police chief, something the Mayor told us already happened.

The actual meeting discussing the hiring of a police chief and force is set to be discussed on Friday.

The new amended agenda was posted on the window, but people say they never heard about the change.

A clerk at the meeting said the amended agenda was posted on the window this morning.

“We have to give 48-hour notice so since it is Friday that gives us plenty of time,” she said.

Instead of a City Council meeting, a Public Works Authority meeting was held instead, starting with an apology from the Mayor.

“I’m sorry about not having the City side tonight but things happen and we’re all human,” Mayor Patrick Kennedy said.

After going through a few agenda items, the Public Works Authority broke into executive session.

At this point, we spoke with people who came hoping to get some clarity on the police force.

“It’s very frustrating to know that we were told one thing and had an expectation, get here and completely not anything like they told us,” said resident Cole Mitchell.

Last Wednesday, FOX23′s Jennah James went looking for answers after FOX23 was told the former police chief was fired.

She went looking for answers at City Hall, and then the police station, which was left unlocked at the time.

We spoke with the former chief’s wife, Rylee Harris, during the executive session about what will happen on Friday.

“I know that we’ll be present and I can’t wait to find out what it looks like to see a resignation and a termination being accepted by a council, like I said, considering that my husband never submitted a resignation,” she said.

After the meeting, we spoke with Mayor Kennedy.

We asked about the statue of the police force.

“Everything is going great. We have the police chief right there,” Kennedy said while pointing.

We also asked about Jennah James being able to walk into the police station, and if it was normal for it to be unlocked.

“No. It is not. That is all I can tell you,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also asked where Jennah James was, saying that he told her he would give her an interview.

We asked if he would give an interview to us tonight, but he said no.

When asked why, he had no comment.

We also asked if the town has a police force besides just a chief.

Kennedy told us they do have a force in place and “the town is covered.”

He also told us, that five people, not including the chief are on the force.