Local

Medical pot poses threat to kids

By Glenn Schroeder

THC Edibles

By Glenn Schroeder

More and more Oklahoma toddlers, stoned on marijuana, are showing up at hospitals and clinics.

That’s the message from Annette Jacobi, who heads the Oklahoma Commission for Children and Youth.

Witnesses who testified before Oklahoma lawmakers Monday said the kids are obtaining the THC through edible products at home.

The Tulsa World reports the actual number of THC overdoses among children 5 and under is probably in the hundreds. But those figures are increasing at an alarming rate.

Jacobi reminds parents to lock up their medicine, and stash it where kids can’t get to it.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!