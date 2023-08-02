Medical Examiner releases cause of death for Athena Brownfield

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has released its report involving the death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Brownfield’s disappearance sparked a massive search in January after her sister was found unattended in Cyril. Athena’s body was found several days later, and it was determined that Athena died on Christmas Day, 2022.

While court documents said that Athena was beaten before her death, the official cause of the 4-year-old’s death was listed as acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition.

Athena also tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus, enterovirus, human adenovirus, and human bocavirus. Athena weighed 23 pounds at the time of her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Athena’s two caretakers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, have been arrested in connection to her death. Ivon has been charged with murder, while Alysia faces child neglect charges.

Ivon and Alysia are not Athena’s biological parents.