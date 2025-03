Bartlesville Public Schools is reporting a case of measles at Wayside Grade School.

The district posted on its website that a staff member who was at Wayside on Monday, was confirmed to have measles today.

They say they’re doing a deep cleaning of all surfaces at the school, but they point out that measles is airborne and spreads easily.

Areas in west Texas have made headlines in recent weeks for measles outbreaks, including one fatal case of an unvaccinated child.