McAlester Public Schools employee arrested on child pornography charges

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Jason Strickland

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester Public Schools employee was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this week.

Jason Strickland, who works in the IT department for the school district, was arrested for dissemination of child pornography on Monday.

This all started when a student created a video of himself using a school-owned laptop.

Police said Strickland had access to the video and attempted to show other workers in the IT department.

The school district told FOX23 they’re aware of the charges and will cooperate with the investigation but have no other comment.

