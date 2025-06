Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is set to make a historic announcement about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves investigation on Wednesday.

Archaeologists and forensic experts will join Mayor Nichols at Tulsa City Hall for the announcement.

The City of Tulsa says continuous research and genealogical work have led to important discoveries.

KRMG reported in May that Mayor Nichols requested nearly $1 million in the Fiscal Year 26 budget to support the excavation.