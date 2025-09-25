Mayor Monroe Nichols and city leaders to host second Community Conversation series

TULSA, Okla. — A second round of Community Conversations has been announced for October.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and other city leaders will be hosting a new series of meetings that focus on the challenges plaguing the City of Tulsa.

“As we navigate some of the largest issues in our city, engaging with Tulsans will be the heart of how we build a stronger community,” said Mayor Nichols. “These conversations allow us to sit down together, talk honestly about the challenges we face, and work toward solutions that reflect the needs and values of our city.”

Each meeting will start with general updates from city leaders on the state of the city and a panel topic. Experts will give a progress report on certain initiatives that are ongoing.

Following the presentation and panel, attendees will have the chance to speak with city officials in one-on-one conversations.

Additional feedback can also be submitted online on any of the topics Tulsans would like answered by the City of Tulsa. You can do so by clicking here.

If you’re interested in attending a Community Conversations meeting, you can view the full schedule below:

Topic: Public Safety, Alternative Response, and Mental Health — Wednesday, October 1 at OU-Tulsa, Founders Hall (4502 East 41st Street)

— Wednesday, October 1 at OU-Tulsa, Founders Hall (4502 East 41st Street) Topic: Essential and Daily Services — Monday, October 13 at Hardesty Regional Library’s Frossard Auditorium (8316 East 93rd Street)

— Monday, October 13 at Hardesty Regional Library’s Frossard Auditorium (8316 East 93rd Street) Topic: Children, Youth and Family Outcomes — Tuesday, October 21 at Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus (3420 South Memorial Drive)

— Tuesday, October 21 at Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus (3420 South Memorial Drive) Topic: Homelessness and Housing — Monday, October 27 at Herman & Kate Kaiser YMCA (5400 South Olympia Avenue)

— Monday, October 27 at Herman & Kate Kaiser YMCA (5400 South Olympia Avenue) Topic: Neighborhood Conditions/Vitality — Thursday, October 30 at North Tulsa Dream Center (200 West 46th Street North)

If you are unable to attend the meetings, they will all be recorded and posted on the City of Tulsa’s YouTube page the week of the meeting date.

For more information, visit the City of Tulsa website.