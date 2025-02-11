Tulsa Mayor creates new office dedicated to helping kids

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols today created a new department, called the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families, that he says will be the first city office dedicated to putting 15,000 additional kids on a path to what they call “economic mobility” by the year 2030.

They say they’re still setting their baseline goals, but in a general sense, they say “economic mobility” means doing better than your parents or getting an education for a good career.

They say the solutions, programs, and polices that the office proposes will be data-driven

At a news conference where he signed the executive order to create the new office, Nichols says education is key.

“We know that kids who do well academically, are three times more likely to succeed and thrive, so now we understand that the challenges we see in the data not only impact young people but it certainly impacts folks as they get older into adulthood,” Nichols said.

He says the office will be a collaborative hub where city departments, non-profits, religious charities and others can coordinate their efforts to help kids and families.