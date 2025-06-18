Mayes County launches new emergency alert system

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Mayes County has launched a new emergency alert system called Hyper-Reach.

The system sends alerts to residents for severe weather, hazards, and other local threats.

You have to sign up for the program to access these alerts on your phone or through email.

Landlines are automatically enrolled.

You can sign up by either texting “Alert” to 539-210-3155 or by clicking here.

You can also download the Hyper-Reach app to receive alerts.

The alerts are also compatible with Alexa.

To learn more, you can click here.