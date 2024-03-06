Mannford school resource officer arrested on rape complaints

MANNFORD, Okla. — A Mannford police officer is in the Creek County jail facing rape charges.

42-year-old Matthew Waltman was arrested Tuesday on complaints of first-degree rape and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor.

Mannford Public Schools confirmed Waltman is a Mannford Police officer and worked as a school resource officer for the district.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they were called in by the Mannford Police Department to investigate possible misconduct.

The OSBI says they arrested one individual Tuesday in connection with that investigation.

Mannford Public Schools have released a statement, saying that they are cooperating with an investigation of allegations of misconduct by an employee.

In their statement, the district says they “immediately contacted the proper authorities and continue to work with the impacted student, the family of the student, and all other proper authorities.”

