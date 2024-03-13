Mannford residents express concern over upcoming project to expand Keystone Dam

MANNFORD, Okla. — Some Mannford residents have expressed concern over an upcoming project to expand the Keystone Dam.

FOX23 spoke with Mannford resident Lacey Dilley on Tuesday.

“There’s a big concern, not only for me, but I know the community out there has been talking about their concerns on ‘are we going to get stranded out there?’” Dilley said. “Are they going to let more water out? I mean there’s just a bunch of questions on ‘what if?’”

Dilley told FOX23 that all the unknowns are what she’s concerned about.

She wants to know why the Army Corp of Engineers is expanding the dam.

A spokesman told FOX23 they want to increase the dam to reduce flooding.

Brannen Parrish, Public Affairs Specialist for the Army Corps, Tulsa division, said after the flooding that has happened in the area, they know more about what they need to do to prevent future flooding.

Dilley is skeptical because she’s had to deal with flooding before and clearly remembers what she went through in 2019.

“Mannford did flood pretty bad in June,” she said. “I mean, I’m not very old, I’m 29, but that’s probably the worst flooding I’ve ever seen.”

The expansion of the dam also involves rebuilding State Highway 151 and will force detours during construction.

That’s another thing Dilley is worried about.

“Is it just going to be down to one lane or two lanes? Is there going to be a massive detour?” she said. “There’s always wrecks on Keystone it seems like, there are constantly wrecks on the dam.”

Dilley realized that the dam itself seemed completely fine. Her question is, “Why try to ‘fix it?’”

“If our dam is working like it’s supposed to, why would you go in and add more stress to it?” she said. “Where it could crack, where it could potentially have more breakage, I mean it is an older dam.”

Construction of the dam began in 1956 and was finished in 1964.

There are public meetings on Thursday at Keystone State Park Community Center in Sand Springs.

You can comment by emailing this address: keystone-dsms@usace.army.mil