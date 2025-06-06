Mannford community continues recovery months after devastating fire

MANNFORD, Okla. — Months after flames swept through this small community, residents are still working to rebuild their lives with help from local organizations and FEMA, though the recovery process remains slow for many families.

First Baptist Church Mannford has served as a hub for recovery efforts, hosting FEMA representatives and providing ongoing assistance to fire victims.

“Recovery is going well, still a slow process for a lot of people,” said Chris Wilson, family pastor at First Baptist Church Mannford. “On the front end you get a lot of help, a lot of basic needs, but not a whole lot of rebuilding.”

Wilson said residents are at different stages of the rebuilding process, with some houses already under construction while others are still working to secure housing.

“Right now people are still trying to solidify houses,” Wilson said. “You see some houses already being built back up, some people are rebuilding, and there are still some coming by every week looking for assistance.”

The fire came dangerously close to Wilson’s own property, burning through his back pasture, though his house and livestock survived.

The community response has been overwhelming, according to Sarah Lanford, a librarian at Mannford Public Library who was born and raised in the area.

“The community as a whole has just come together and helping everybody out that needed resources and places to go, people to help, and it’s just been wonderful how close our community has been throughout everything,” Lanford said.

The library organized a plushie drive that exceeded all expectations, collecting so many stuffed animals that staff began distributing them to other organizations.

While the scars from the fire remain visible throughout Mannford, residents say the experience has strengthened community bonds.

Multiple attempts to reach city officials for comment were unsuccessful.

The rebuilding process continues as neighbors help neighbors navigate the long road to recovery.