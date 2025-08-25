Man and woman accused of using bogus check to buy $170,000 Audi

There are bogus check cases, and then, there are bogus check cases for $170,000!

That’s how much Tulsa Police say a couple (pictured below) passed along to a local dealership for an Audi R8 sports car.

They say the got a search warrant for the suspects’ home and found the car in the garage, but they say the man and woman were nowhere to be found.

The car was recovered, but police say they’d still like to have a conversation with the pair, who they say may be connected to some other fraud cases too.

Bogus check suspects Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

If you have any information that can help, Tulsa Police ask that you contact them at financialcrimes@cityoftulsa.org and refer to case number 2025-310529

You can also report it anonymously by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS