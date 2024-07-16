Man with unrelated felony warrant arrested after chasing off-duty Tulsa Police officer

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A police chase typically involves police chasing a criminal, but on Friday a criminal was chasing an officer in Rogers County and claimed the officer was breaking the law.

FOX23 spoke with Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton about this situation.

Walton said the man was shouting at the officer saying he was speeding and breaking the law, which was ironic when the sheriff’s department took a closer look at the man’s record.

“We’re not the hunted, we’re the hunters. You know, we’re doing a righteous job, we’re putting bad guys in jail. We’re not going to in any way, shape or form be taunted by individuals of his character,” Walton said.

Walton said a Tulsa Police officer got off from a double shift on Friday night and was headed home to his house in Claremore in his take-home police car.

A car sped up next to him near Catoosa and a man who was visibly upset started yelling at the officer.

The car continued to follow him. Alarmed and not wanting the man to know where he and his family lived, the officer pulled off onto a country road.

The officer spoke with him, but since he was out of his jurisdiction, the officer took down the man’s information.

The next day, the officer was shocked to learn the man, Christopher Griffin, is a registered sex offender with a warrant out for his arrest in Tulsa County.

According to court records, Griffin pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and threatening an act of violence.

His warrant was issued just two weeks ago.

Rogers County deputies arrested Griffin less than 24 hours later.

“I’m very proud of our individuals and I’m very proud of our Rogers County deputies because less than 24 hours later, they got him in custody on his felony warrant. So, I mean it truly is ignorance. If he wants to be a policeman, he needs to go to get in the police academy, but they’re not taking registered sex offenders the last time I checked,” Walton said.

Griffin was released on bond and his next court date is on Monday.

The sheriff said he understands that law enforcement officials are not above the law and if you do see someone doing something that you believe is in violation, call 911 or contact the department.