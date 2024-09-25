Man who oversaw construction, served as model for Tulsa Golden Driller dies

According to Expo Square, John Franklin Stephens Jr. has died.

Stephens worked for Dallas Meade Constructors in 1966 and was the superintendent over the construction of the Golden Driller.

Expo Square said Stephens unwittingly became the model for the 76 ft. tall statue.

Last year, Stephens was honored for his contributions to the Golden Driller project. January 30th, 2023 was declared John Franklin Stephens Jr. Day in Tulsa County.

Stephens is the father of Oklahoma State Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens, who shared the news of his father’s passing on social media.

“My Daddy passed from this life in my arms this morning and went to the arms of Jesus in heaven.” Stephens wrote. “He’s the GREATEST MAN I’ve ever known and my BIGGEST CHEERLEADER! He had a positive, powerful impact on so many people!! I’m so proud of him and his legacy!!”