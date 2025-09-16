Man wanted in Oklahoma double homicide spotted in Texas

A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Clayton was seen at a Dollar General in El Paso County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Jeffery Scott Baker was last seen at the Dollar General on Upper Valley Road in El Paso County, Texas.

Baker was identified as a person of interest in the murder of his parents on Thursday.

Baker is considered armed and dangerous. He weighs around 180 pounds and is 6′0″ tall with hazel eyes.

If you see Baker, contact law enforcement and do not approach. If you have information about his location, you can submit a Facebook tip here, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

You may also contact the El Paso - DPS Criminal Investigations Division at 915-849-4080.