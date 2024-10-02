Local

Man throws rock off Tulsa highway overpass, hits driver, police say

By Steve Berg

David Jones Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

Tulsa Police arrested a man who they say threw a rock off a highway overpass on I-244 near Harvard, which went through a truck’s windshield and hit the driver in the shoulder.

They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Police say a witness told them they saw the man throwing rocks, and police say officers quickly tracked down Robert Jones, who they say initially told them his name was “Jesus Christ.”

Broken windshield Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

He’s now facing charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Throwing an Object at a Motor Vehicle, and Malicious Injury to Property.

