Man surrenders after standoff with TCSO at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A standoff outside a north Tulsa home has ended after a father surrendered to Tulsa County Sheriff deputies.

Officials say the incident started around 4 p.m. Monday when deputies came to a home near MLK and Pine with a pickup order for the daughter of Jerman Lee Rathod.

Deputies say Rathod then barricaded himself inside the house with the child.

Negotiators were reportedly able to get a phone inside the home around ten pm to begin communicating with Rathod, and he surrendered without incident about thirty minutes later.

He was taken into custody on charges including kidnapping and obstruction.

Police say the child was unharmed.







