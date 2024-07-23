Local

Man surrenders after standoff with TCSO at north Tulsa home

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Man surrenders after standoff with TCSO at north Tulsa home (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A standoff outside a north Tulsa home has ended after a father surrendered to Tulsa County Sheriff deputies.

Officials say the incident started around 4 p.m. Monday when deputies came to a home near MLK and Pine with a pickup order for the daughter of Jerman Lee Rathod.

Deputies say Rathod then barricaded himself inside the house with the child.

Negotiators were reportedly able to get a phone inside the home around ten pm to begin communicating with Rathod, and he surrendered without incident about thirty minutes later.

He was taken into custody on charges including kidnapping and obstruction.

Police say the child was unharmed.



0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!