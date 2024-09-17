Man steals Mountain Dew, pulls gun at Walmart, police say

You can ‘do the Dew,’ as the ad slogan goes for the Mountain Dew brand name, just don’t steal it, and don’t pull a gun in the process.

That’s what Tulsa Police say Nathan Gabbert did at the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

They say he skipped the self checkout process and tried to walk out with two 12-packs of Mountain Dew.

And to make matters worse, they say he pulled a gun on a worker who tried to intervene and give him an opportunity to pay for the sodas.

Police say he was arrested as he exited the store.

They say he has a fairly extensive criminal record, including a conviction for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer.

They say he’s a tribal citizen, so the case falls under the McGirt ruling and will be handled in either federal or tribal courts.