Man stabbed in neck at south Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed Monday night at a south Tulsa park.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, two males met at Leake Park near 71st and Memorial around 10:45 p.m.

TPD is still investigating what exactly happened at the park but did say it ended in one male stabbing the other.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times, including in the neck, and the suspect ran away.

According to TPD, a third party called 911, and the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.