Man shot at East Tulsa hotel

TULSA, Okla. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot Tuesday morning at an east Tulsa hotel, according to Tulsa police.

Police said the man was shot twice at the Oyo Hotel near Interstate 244 and South Sheridan Road. Police said they got a call about the shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Multiple people were inside a hotel room when the shooting happened, according to police. They are being interviewed by officers.

Police said two men left the hotel in an unknown vehicle. Police are working to identify a suspect in the crime.