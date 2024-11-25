Local

Man sentenced for embezzling money from Tulsa schools

By Steve Berg
Tulsa Public Schools
Tulsa Public Schools Tulsa Public Schools (Russell Mills)
By Steve Berg

The man who stole nearly $600,000 dollars from Tulsa Public Schools has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

40-year-old Devin Fletcher was the Chief Learning and Talent Officer at TPS and created fake invoices, the court says, paying himself and a co-conspirator hundreds of thousands of dollars for bogus services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office points out that Fletcher has a masters degree in accounting, which they say he used skillfully to carry out his scheme.

They also point out he stole despite being paid a generous salary of $167,000 dollars a year.

The judge also ordered him to pay back the amount he stole.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!