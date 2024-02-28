Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after threatening mass shooting at TU

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man already in prison for shooting a process server is going to be spending more time behind bars.

This month, a jury found Christopher Barnett guilty of threatening a mass shooting on the University of Tulsa campus during a home football game and targeting specific professors over personal grievances.

Barnett was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison for those threats.

Those 12 years will be served after he finishes serving a 32-year sentence for shooting a process server trying to serve him with court papers in 2019.

State law says Barnett must serve 27 years of that sentence before qualifying for parole because of the violent nature of that crime.