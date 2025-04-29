Local

Man pleads guilty to felony murder after Bixby woman’s overdose death

By Ben Morgan
Kurt Grant (Tulsa County Jail)
A Sand Springs man pleaded guilty to felony murder charges, accused of selling drugs to a woman who later overdosed.

In January of 2025, Kurt Grant was arrested on a warrant in Tulsa County for felony murder due to an overdose death in Bixby.

In June 2024, Bixby Police responded to a call at an apartment and found the body of a 20-year-old woman.

Their investigation found the victim had taken narcotics bought from Grant.

Grant pleaded guilty to felony murder and distributing a controlled substance.

His sentencing is set for May 16.

