Man missing after jumping in to assist child in Grand Lake, GRDA Police said

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching the waters of Grand Lake, near the Patricia Island area, for an adult male who jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface.

According to GRDA Police, witnesses in the area saw the male jump into the lake to assist a child who had fallen off a towed water device.

Witnesses say the man did not resurface.

The incident occurred Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene soon after and began a search of the waters.

That effort is ongoing. No other details are available at this time.

GRDA officers have also responded to a reported drowning near the Flint Creek Waterpark, west of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

According to reports, on Thursday afternoon, citizens recovered an adult male from under the water and began to administer CPR. However, he was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

At this time, no other details are available on this incident.

