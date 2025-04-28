POLICE: Man killed at north Tulsa house party

A shooting Sunday night left one man dead, according to Tulsa police.

TPD said it happened at a house in a neighborhood near 56th Street North and Peoria.

Officers said neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots at about 10 p.m.

Tulsa police said responding officers found 46-year-old Antwan Washington inside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital, but TPD said he died a short time later.

TPD said witnesses told them a small party or gathering had been happening at the house during the evening.

As police investigate the shooting, they’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous when calling.