The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Miami man is dead following a collision Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

According to the report, Keith Jones, 39, was riding a Genesis motorcycle heading westbound on East 110 Road and South 540 Road in Ottawa County near Miami, around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a 2007 Dodge 3500.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

OHP says Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.