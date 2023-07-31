Man jailed after assaulting security guard, smashing TPD car windshields, police say

Tulsa Police say a suspect who is accused of assaulting a security guard near 56th and Peoria early Sunday morning is also suspected of smashing the windshields of several TPD patrol cars in the parking lot at the Riverside Division near 75th and Riverside not long before.

Police first got the call about the incident with the security guard around 2:15 a.m. on July 30th.

The guard told police that he saw Angelo Baca walking in the middle of the road and tried to persuade him to get out of the road.

Police say Baca responded by hitting the guard with two wooden sticks and then running away.

TPD officers and OHP troopers say they soon located Baca near 51st and Peoria and subdued him with the help of a taser.

Shortly after his arrest, police say officers at the Riverside Division discovered that 15 patrol vehicles had been vandalized.

After reviewing surveillance video, they say they identified Baca as the person who was jumping on the patrol cars and breaking out windshields.

They say they also determined the vandalism happened before the assault on the security guard.

Baca is now facing numerous charges including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Destroying Public Property.

Police say he is homeless.

