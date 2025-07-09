Man involved in fireworks explosion in Tuskahoma dies

A man said to be involved in the fireworks explosion in Tuskahoma last week has died, according to a GoFundMe set up for him.

According to the site, Ely Smith, 22 of Vian, had third-degree burns, a broken wrist, two broken legs and a small brain bleed. He was sent into surgery to relieve pressure in ihis left leg and was to continue to undergo skin graft surgery for the next two months.

“with a heavy heart I have to say Ely passed away today July 8th.” an update reads on the site.

The GoFundMe was originally set up to help pay for medical bills and meals for the family and has now been updated to cover funeral expenses.

