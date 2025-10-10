Man involved in deadly east Tulsa crash charged with kidnapping at time of accident

The driver of the Jeep involved in a car crash that killed two men on Sunday was charged with the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend just before the crash.

A crash between the Jeep Wrangler and a Dodge Dakota occurred early Sunday morning.

The Jeep, driven by Christian Guerrero, was traveling eastbound on 21st Street, while the Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Memorial.

According to an arrest and booking report, Guerrero didn’t stop for a red light and hit the side of the Dodge Dakota, ejecting both passengers.

Both victims, 32-year-old Kyle Silk and 28-year-old Kortlin Harmon, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

After serving a search warrant on the Jeep Wrangler later obtained by investigators, they reported the Jeep was driving at 90 miles per hour at the time of the accident.

The speed limit in the area is 40 miles per hour.

Guerrero wasn’t significantly injured, but his ex-girlfriend broke her hand in the crash.

The A&B report states officers discovered through further investigation that Guerrero had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend right before the crash and was “in the commission of the kidnapping at the time of the collision.”

Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail with two second-degree murder charges, a kidnapping charge, a stalking charge, and various other traffic charges related to the crash.