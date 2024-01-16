Man gets 40 years in prison for shooting Tulsa police officer

A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a Tulsa police officer during a traffic stop in 2023, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

Edward Pulley entered a blind plea to multiple charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and falsely personate another to create liability.

The stems from a situation that occurred on August 13, 2023 when two Tulsa police officers stopped Pulley for driving without a license plate. As one of the officers questioned Pulley, Tulsa police said he claimed not to have a driver’s license and lied about his name.

Police said the officer attempted to detain Pulley and the two began to struggle. That’s when Pulley reached behind his back and pulled a pistol from his waistband, according to police.

In court, the officer testified that Pulley attempted to raise the firearm and point it at her. The officer was able to overpower him and kept the firearm pointed downward.

TPD said Pulley fired the pistol and struck both the officer and himself. The other officer at the scene, working her first shift in the field that day, fired at Pulley and struck him in the torso. The officer and Pulley both recovered from the gunshot wounds.

“Edward Pulley’s actions turned a simple traffic stop into a dangerous, potentially deadly, situation,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma. “This incident shows how law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. We commend these officers for their willingness to do so. We also thank the judge in this case for holding Pulley accountable for his crimes.”

Pulley also blind pled to possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, no valid driver’s license and unlawful possession of controlled drug.



