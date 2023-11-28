Local

Man found with gunshot wound to the head in north Tulsa dies

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man was found shot in the head inside a pickup truck on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital for a call concerning a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, later identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Estrada, was taken to the hospital for a “head injury.”

Shortly after arriving and being examined, the hospital determined Estrada had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and called the police.

Police began investigating the incident at a home near Independence and Columbia in north Tulsa where Estrada was found in a truck.

Officers said Estrada later died from his injuries on Sunday.

Detectives are currently investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and working to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

You can remain anonymous when calling.

