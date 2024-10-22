Man found guilty of murder after shooting at north Tulsa homeless camp

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was found guilty of first-degree murder after shooting two people, killing one at a homeless encampment near Pine and Highway 75.

A federal jury found Cameron Lynn guilty of all four counts of an Indictment filed in March 2024.

Lynn was convicted of First Degree Murder, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm, Carrying, Using, Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. All in Indian Country.

“Our community is a much safer place due to Cameron Lynn’s conviction,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I want to thank the Tulsa Police Department and the FBI for their hard work in solving this case and working collaboratively during this investigation.”

According to evidence shown in trial, on February 24, 2024, Tulsa Police were called out to a heavily wooded area near railroad tracks where someone was reported to have been shot. When police arrived, they found two victims in their tents who were shot. One victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital. The other victim, Alcides Monroig, died at the scene.

The caller and surviving victim told officers that they were asleep when Lynn approached them. They said Lynn started going through their belongings, claiming he was trying to find his stuff. They told officers they asked Lynn to leave, but he refused and shot several times at both tents before fleeing.

Several witnesses testified in court they saw Lynn head toward the encampment, heard several shots fired then saw Lynn running back toward them, telling them they needed to leave the area and that he shot in self-defense.

According to Dept. of Justice, Lynn attempted to alter his appearance to avoid being found by officers. When interviewed by detectives, Lynn claimed his brother was the shooter.

Lynn is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will remain in custody and sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.