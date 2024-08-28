Local

Man found guilty of killing dog during grooming appointment

By FOX23 News

Diego Jaimes Angel

A man who had been accused of killing a dog during a grooming appointment was found guilty in a jury trial.

Diego Jaimes Angel pleaded not guilty last November. He was accused of strangling and killing a dog named Atlas while working at Doggy Doodles Grooming near 81st and Harvard.

The three-day trial began Monday and Angel was found guilty Wednesday.

The jury recommended a sentence of four years in prison. Sentencing is set for October 14.

Rebecca Rutherford, the owner of the dog grooming business, is set for a jury trial in 2025.

