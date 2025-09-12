Man found guilty of 2024 Okfuskee County murder

A federal jury found a Weleetka man guilty of a murder that occurred in Okfuskee County in June 2024.

Michael Wayne Lambert received a guilty verdict for one count of Murder in Indian Country, one count of Use, Carry, Brandish and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence and one count of Causing the Death of a Person in the Course of a Violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 924(c).

The trial began on Sept. 8th, 2025 and ended on Sept. 11th.

The prosecution presented evidence accusing Lambert of intentionally fatally shooting Michael Villalpando several times while he was on the stairs of an apartment complex in Okemah.

Lambert will remain in the custody of the United States Marshals until his sentencing.