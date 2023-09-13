Man found bleeding inside apartment complex in East Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers are investigating after a man was found bleeding and injured inside an apartment Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Bradford Townhomes near 21st and Garnett around 7 p.m. after a burglary was reported.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a man who was hurt and there was blood all over the apartment, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries police said.

Police are working to determine what happened to the man and who caused his injuries.