Tulsa Police are looking for a man who they say ran a red light in his car and crashed into three other vehicles around 8:30 a.m. this morning at 31st and 129th East Avenue.

They say the suspect briefly went inside a nearby IHOP, but then took off from the scene on foot, so this will be considered a hit-and-run.

They say he also left behind an injured female passenger in the car.

No one else was hurt, police say.

