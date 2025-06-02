Local

Man dies after Osage County motorcycle crash

By Matt Hutson
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 53-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Osage County on Saturday.

OHP says at 1:42 a.m., King Gray was riding a motorcycle westbound on the 14th Street Loop, just east of State Highway 123 near Bartlesville.

Gray’s motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail. OHP says Gray was ejected and slid around 50 feet.

Gray was transported to a Bartlesville hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

