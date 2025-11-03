Man dead following attempted break-in at south Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says a person is dead following a potential break-in at a south Tulsa apartment complex Friday night.

Police were called to the scene of Crossing at Silver Oaks Apartments near East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue around 11:50 p.m. after a caller reported they heard 20 gunshots and saw a man on the ground with a gun next to him.

According to police, the suspect was kicking in the door of a woman’s apartment when a man inside the apartment grabbed a gun. After the suspect kicked open the door, gunfire was exchanged between them and the man inside.

The suspect, later indentified as 20-year-old Jamond Silas, was shot and killed.

When police arrived on scene, they said a gun was seen next to the suspect. No one in the house was injured.

Police say a man came forward saying he shot Silas in self-defense. He said he was inside the apartment when Silas kicked in the door. The man was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Police also say the shoeprint on the door matched the shoes of the deceased.

The details of the case will be released to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are filed.