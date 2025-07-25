Man dead after shooting at hotel in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police said one person is dead after a shooting at a hotel in west Tulsa.

Authorities said they responded to a weapons complaint call around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday to a hotel near West Skelly Drive and South 49th West Avenue.

At the scene, officers said they were waved down by a woman in the parking lot who told them there was a person nearby with a gun.

According to the department, they made contact with the person with a weapon and detained them.

At this point, officers said they were advised that a person who had been shot was in one of the hotel rooms.

SPD said they entered the room and found a young man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.