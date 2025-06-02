Local

Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Harvard in South Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Police officers on the job
Police officers Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Tulsa Police responded to a call for a shooting near 56th Street and Harvard Avenue. 

When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a jogger who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The jogger told police they didn’t know who shot them.  

As police and other first responders attempted to administer first aid to the jogger, the suspect emerged from behind a Tulsa Fire engine and ambushed police by shooting at them. 

The suspect attempted to flee from the scene by driving away in his car.

Police said they followed the suspect southeast from 56th and Harvard towards 58th and Delaware. The suspect turned into a cul-de-sac and got out of his car to engage police again. 

The suspect was shot and died on the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave as TPD continues its investigation and turns their findings over to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if the shooting was justified. 

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg said that this situation was “chaotic and unusual” and expressed his gratitude that none of the first responders were injured.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!