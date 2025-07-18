Man dead after car crashes into building in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after he was involved in an accident where a car collided with a building in east Tulsa.

According to police, the car was going over 90 mph eastbound when it hit a building near 15th Street and Sheridan. Police say the car caught on fire, and a passenger was pulled out of the car and taken to the hospital, but he died.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated based on smell and evidence found in the car. He sustained a broken leg in the crash.

“Basically it’s a single vehicle accident versus a building,” says Sgt. Sean McGeough of the Tulsa Police Department. “Vehicle is eastbound on 15th Street at an extremely high rate of speed. We have determined that passenger of the vehicle has been determined deceased. Driver is at St. Johns Hospital and we do believe alcohol is part of the cause.”

The building sustained minor damage. Police are trying to get in touch with the owners.

The victim has not been identified at this time as police are waiting to notify the next of kin.