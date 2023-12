TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 29-year-old man is dead after he was hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 169 near 41st Street on Monday.

TPD said at around 8:30 p.m., they received a call about a man jumping in front of cars attempting to get hit on Highway 169.

Police later received more calls saying the man had been hit by multiple vehicles, TPD said.

According to TPD, witnesses said the man was running back and forth on the highway and was hit by multiple vehicles.