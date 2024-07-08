Local

Man dead after Bartlesville shooting

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Man dead after Bartlesville shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police say a man is dead after a shooting Monday morning.

Police say they found a man lying in an alley near West Hensley Boulevard and North Sunset Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers started life-saving measures before medics arrived and the man was transported to the hospital where he died, police say.

The name of the victim and suspect information have not been released.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.

