Man in custody after deadly wrong-way crash in downtown Tulsa

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after a deadly wrong-way crash in downtown Tulsa on Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 64-year-old James Basse was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on the IDL just after 9 p.m.

Basse hit two motorcyclists while driving in the wrong direction.

OHP said 21-year-old Carlos Arteaga was pronounced dead on the scene. The other motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

OHP said Basse had been drinking alcohol. Basse was arrested for first-degree manslaughter, improper driving and driving under the influence.

