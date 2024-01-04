Man charged with throwing dog over a 6 foot fence

OWASSO, Okla. — According to an affidavit, on October 22, 2023, an animal control officer at the Owasso Animal Shelter noticed a dog in the backyard of the shelter.

The officer did not know how the dog got there.

After checking the dog for a microchip and collar, he reviewed the surveillance video to find out where the dog came from.

The video showed a man, later identified as Miguel Garcia Quiroz, in a black Ford truck, pull up to the shelter’s 6-foot fence.

Quiroz then climbed onto the side of the truck and grabbed a dog by the neck and stomach.

The video shows Quiroz throwing the dog over the fence.

The dog can be seen striking its head on the top of the fence and dropping to the ground, landing on its back.

Quiroz then got in his truck and drove away. The surveillance video picked up the tag number of the truck and that led police to Quiroz.

The dog, thought to be a brown female Doodle, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Miquel Quiroz has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

