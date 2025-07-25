Man charged with animal cruelty after rescue of more than 400 Maltese dogs from Stroud business

STROUD, Okla. — The owner of a Stroud business from which more than 400 Maltese dogs were recently rescued is charged with more than 400 counts of animal cruelty.

Jerry Hine is the owner of Add Love Pets, the business where the dogs were taken. Hine has been charged with 408 counts of animal cruelty, according to court records.

Skiatook Paws and Claws told us people from Stroud have tried to get help for these dogs for years.

Alongside other rescue groups, Skiatook Paws and Claws was finally able to undertake the long drive to Stroud and help give the dogs a safe and clean place to stay.

The Humane Society of Tulsa said the dogs were living in horrific conditions.

“This rescue was one of the worst that we have ever been requested to help with on a law enforcement seizure,” said the Humane Society of Tulsa in a post. “The ammonia levels pinged off monitors too high to register an actual number. Cockroaches and rats were running rampant over these poor dogs. It was horrific!! We do not use that word lightly.”

Both Skiatook Paws and Claws and the Tulsa Humane Society need help with taking care of the rescued dogs.

Skiatook Paws and Claws has released the following list of items they need most:

Paper Towels

Trash Bags

Gloves

Small/Medium Collars

Bleach

Additional Mop

You can drop donations off at their facility located at 4605 West C Rogers Boulevard in Skiatook.

Donations can also be mailed to their P.O. Box at PO BOX 1033, Skiatook, OK 74070.

The organization said they’re also in desperate need of volunteers. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Skiatook Paws and Claws, click here.

To donate monetarily or by buying something on the organization’s wish list, click here.

The Humane Society of Tulsa also has a list of needed items:

Puppy Pads

Stainless Steel Water Bowls

Paper Towels

Laundry Soap

Dish Soap

Bags of Pine Shavings (Can be purchased from Atwoods or Tractor Supply, etc)

Disposable Food Trays (Can be purchased from Sam’s Club or Costco)

Their full Amazon wishlist can be found here.