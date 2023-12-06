Man at center of McGirt case pleads guilty to sexual abuse after previous federal sentence reversed

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jimcy McGirt, the man at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tribal sovereignty, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country after his previous federal sentencing was reversed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced McGirt, age 75 of Holdenville, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the guilty plea was the result of a written plea agreement recommending the district judge sentenced McGirt to 30 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

The agreement also recommends McGirt be given credit for time served in both federal and state custody on previous convictions related to the case, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said in 1997, McGirt was convicted of first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation, and forcible sodomy in the District Court of Wagoner County.

For these crimes, McGirt was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 500 years in prison and one sentence of life in prison without parole.

While serving those sentences, McGirt challenged the conviction, arguing the State of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him because the crimes occurred in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and Congress had never disestablished the reservation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said in July 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with McGirt and vacated his state convictions.

McGirt was then charged in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse In Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country after evidence was presented to a federal jury proving he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old child, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

In August 2021, the U.S Attorney’s Office announced McGirt was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

McGirt’s federal conviction was later reversed by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the appellate court determined an improper instruction of law was given to the jury, which could have impacted the verdicts and, returned the case back to federal court.

The U.S Attorney’s Office said with this new plea, McGirt will remain in U.S. Marshal custody until his sentencing hearing, when the court will determine whether to accept the agreement.