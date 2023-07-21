Man arrested for stealing $40k in diesel fuel from Tulsa stations

Tulsa police arrested a man they said stole more than $40k in diesel fuel from four gas stations around town.

Officers said between March 24th and July 11th of this year, Yasiel Casa-Almeida stole diesel fuel from Pine and Garnett, 31st and Harvard, Admiral and Garnett and 101st and Riverside.

According to TPD, Casa-Almeida used prepaid gift cards to manipulate the fuel pumps at the stations after hours when employees weren’t around. We’re told he was able to throw off the pump’s price calculator to dispense fuel at a lower price.

Yasiel Casa-Almeida (Tulsa Police Department)

Police said that allowed him to pump hundreds of gallons of diesel while only paying a few dollars.

This week, police arrested Casa-Almeida during a traffic stop.

TPD said they served a search warrant at his house and at an apartment and found large fuel tanks in a garage.

For now, police say Casa-Almeida was charged with four counts of Larceny of Merchandise from Retailer and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, but we’re told more charges may be added if it’s found that fuel was stolen at more locations.