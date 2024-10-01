Man arrested for shooting outside Brookside apartment complex, police say

One man is under arrest and another is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound, after an incident at the Abbey Road Apartments near 43rd and Peoria in Brookside around noon on Tuesday.

Tulsa Police Capt. Karen Tipler says the suspect and the victim knew each other and that they were having some kind of argument outside the complex on the sidewalk.

“The victim was in fear and tried to pull out some pepper spray, and as he was pulling that out, our suspect pulled out a handgun,” Tipler said.

She says the suspect, 41-year-old Patrick Seno, fired one shot and hit the victim in the hip or leg, but he’s expected to be okay.

Police say Seno fled the scene in a Chevy Tahoe, but they say officers quickly tracked him down and arrested him.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of Shooting with Intent to Kill.